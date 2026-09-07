Flipkart has reduced the price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) ahead of Apple's September 9 launch event. Combining an exchange offer and a bank discount can bring the effective price down to approximately Rs 90,250. This discount on the outgoing model comes as the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be announced soon.

Flipkart has cut the price of the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) ahead of Apple’s September 9 launch event. If you combine an exchange offer with a bank discount, the phone's effective price might drop to Rs 90,250.The pricing of the 256GB Silver model has dropped from Rs 1,34,900 to Rs 1,32,900 on Flipkart. A Rs 2,000 instant discount on the product page accounts for that drop. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 35,650 as exchange value for an eligible iPhone 16. On top of that, Axis Bank cardholders get an extra Rs 7,000 instant discount.

Combine all three — the coupon discount, the exchange value and the bank offer — and the price works out to roughly Rs 90,250. Flipkart also has a No Cost EMI option. Instalments start at around Rs 15,542 a month over six months, depending on eligibility.

Flipkart is now offering discounts on the outgoing model because the iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to come in the same week. The iPhone 17 Pro is a good purchase at this price if you don't care about the newest processor and camera enhancements.

The catch is that the exchange value varies each device and is totally dependent on the state of the phone being turned in. The type of card used also affects bank offerings. Since the Rs 90,250 amount only applies if both offers are completely eligible, it's worthwhile to confirm the precise figures for your individual device and card before completing the transaction.

iPhone 18 Pro Launch On September 9

iPhone 18 Pro Max launch is almost here, and Apple’s 2026 iPhone event could be one of the company’s biggest in years. Apple has officially confirmed that its next special event will take place on September 9, 2026, under the “Surprise and shine" tagline. In India, the event will begin at 10:30 PM IST.