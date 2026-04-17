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Best Smartphones Under ₹30,000: Top Picks with Powerful Batteries and Premium Features
Looking for a smartphone under ₹30,000? Top picks like Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Oppo K13 Turbo and Realme P4 Power offer strong performance, big batteries and premium features at great value.
1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
2. OPPO K13 Turbo
The Oppo K13 Turbo's 8GB + 128GB base variant was launched at ₹27,999, but its price has now dropped. This phone features a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 7,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a 50MP rear camera.
Also read: How to Fix Phone Lagging Issue: 5 Effective Ways to Improve Performance
3. Realme P4 Power
4. OnePlus Nord CE 5
5. Things to keep in mind while buying
If you're planning to buy a smartphone under ₹30,000, your needs should come first. The smart way to choose is to compare your requirements with the features of each phone and then pick the best option for you.
Also read: Airtel Launches Mega IPL Deal: Free JioHotstar Access, Extra Data, and OTT Content Included
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