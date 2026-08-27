Farhan Akhtar, Sonu Sood, and Manisha Koirala expressed solidarity with those affected by the devastating flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster has left hundreds dead and hundreds more missing, including foreign citizens.

Farhan Akhtar Expresses Concern

Actor Farhan Akhtar expressed concern over the devastating flash floods and mudslides along the Nepal-Tibet border, acknowledging the helplessness endured by those caught in the disaster. Farhan Akhtar shared the story on his Instagram handle, expressing sympathy and solidarity with everyone affected by the disaster. "My heart goes out to all affected by the flash floods and mudslide on the Nepal-Tibet border. The videos and images of the catastrophe are horrific, and one can't even begin to imagine how helpless those who were in its path must have felt and how devastatingly painful it must be for those they've left behind," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

Sonu Sood, Manisha Koirala Offer Support

Earlier, actors Sonu Sood and Manisha Koirala came forward to express solidarity with the people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, as rescue and relief efforts continue in the country. Sood, who has often supported people during times of crisis, shared a post on X offering to help those affected by the floods. He wrote, "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild." Manisha Koirala, who was born in Nepal and has often spoken about her connection with the country, also urged people to pray for those affected. She shared pictures showing the damage caused by the floods and wrote, "Pray for Nepal."

Devastating Toll of the Disaster

Meanwhile, the latest figures from Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) put the death toll from the devastating flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border at 258, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact. The disaster has also left 517 foreign citizens missing or out of contact, while 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal have also been listed. (ANI)