Rocking Star Yash's new film 'Toxic' has smashed the box office on its first day. After becoming a pan-India sensation with the KGF series, Yash is now gearing up to play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

Yash's new movie 'Toxic' has made a massive ₹140 crore on its very first day in India. Even before stepping into Bollywood, Yash became a pan-India star thanks to the KGF series. Now, he's all set to play Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', which hits theatres on November 8.

Yash's latest film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups', is now running in cinemas. Its first-day collection of over ₹140 crore in India has once again proved his massive pan-India appeal. What's really special is that Yash earned this fame purely through Kannada films. He hasn't even played a lead role in a Bollywood movie yet.

But that's about to change later this year. Yash will make his Hindi film debut with Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana', where he'll be seen as Raavan. The film is scheduled for a nationwide release on November 8.

From Kannada Hits to Rocky Bhai: The KGF Breakthrough

Long before the whole country knew him as Rocky Bhai, Yash spent years building his career in the Kannada film industry. In the mid-2000s, he delivered a string of hits like 'Moggina Manasu', 'Modala Sala', 'Rajadhani', 'Drama', 'Googly', 'Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari', and 'Masterpiece'.

These movies made him a huge star in Karnataka. But back then, his popularity was mostly limited to South India. Everything changed in 2018 with Prashanth Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 1'. It was a massive Kannada film, also released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Yash played 'Rocky', a gangster who rises from poverty with the dream of ruling the Kolar Gold Fields. The film was made on a budget of about ₹80 crore and reportedly earned over ₹238 crore worldwide. This movie introduced Yash to the entire country and gave him his famous nickname, 'Rocky Bhai'.

The Sequel, Superstardom, and the 'Toxic' Return

If the first film introduced him to the nation, 'KGF: Chapter 2' in 2022 turned him into a box office king. The sequel also featured Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, which gave the film an even bigger reach. According to reports, it grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide, becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters. The Hindi version, in particular, was a massive hit with the audience.

Four years after 'KGF: Chapter 2', Yash is back with 'Toxic'. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas and has a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Looking at the first-day collections, it's clear that 'Toxic' has had one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema. This shows that the audience's excitement for a Yash film is still as high as ever.

Yash's biggest achievement is how he went from being a Kannada superstar to a pan-India brand, all on the strength of Kannada films and without any help from Bollywood. Now, with his role as Raavan in 'Ramayana', he is ready to bring that same star power to his Hindi debut.