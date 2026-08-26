Yash's film 'Toxic' has a massive lineup of actresses. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash, who is also one of the producers, is reportedly taking home a cool ₹50 crore, according to media reports. So, among the leading ladies, who do you think got the highest salary? Let's find out.

Also read: Toxic Overseas Review: UAE, USA, UK, Australia Audiences React To Yash’s Film, Here Are All Its Verdict