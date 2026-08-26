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Toxic Movie Cast Salaries REVEALED: How Much Did Yash, Kiara Advani and Nayanthara Earn?
Reported figures suggest that Yash received the highest remuneration among the lead cast of Toxic, while Kiara Advani and Nayanthara were also reportedly paid substantial amounts.
Toxic Movie: Who Earned How Much?
Yash's film 'Toxic' has a massive lineup of actresses. The cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. Yash, who is also one of the producers, is reportedly taking home a cool ₹50 crore, according to media reports. So, among the leading ladies, who do you think got the highest salary? Let's find out.
Also read: Toxic Overseas Review: UAE, USA, UK, Australia Audiences React To Yash’s Film, Here Are All Its Verdict
Kiara Advani's ₹15 Crore Fee
According to a report by the Hauterrfly portal, Kiara Advani has charged a whopping ₹15 crore for her role in 'Toxic'. She plays the character of Nadia in the film. Media reports suggest that with this fee, Kiara has earned more than even Nayanthara for this movie.
Also read: Yash’s Toxic Replaces Irumudi In Hyderabad Theatres, Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Grand Release
Nayanthara's Fee: ₹12-18 Crore
South India's 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara's exact salary hasn't been officially revealed. However, according to reliable sources, she may have received between ₹12 to ₹18 crore for her role. In the film, Nayanthara is playing the character named Ganga.
Also read: Yash’s Toxic Overseas Reviews SURFACE Online, Foreign Audiences React, ‘Style Is On Another Level’
Tara Sutaria: ₹2-3 Crore
Tara Sutaria is playing the role of Rebecca in 'Toxic'. As per media reports, Tara has reportedly been paid a salary of ₹2 to ₹3 crore for her part in the film.
Also read: Where Is Raaz Actress Malini Sharma Now? Bollywood Fame to Quiet Farm Life—Her Drastic Transformation Revealed
Huma Qureshi: ₹2-3 Crore
Huma Qureshi will be seen in the role of Elizabeth in 'Toxic'. Known for her bold performances, Huma has reportedly charged between ₹2 to ₹3 crore for her role in the movie.
Also read: Toxic Gets ‘A’ Certificate: Why Is Yash’s Film Only for Adults? The Tagline Has the Answer
Rukmini Vasanth: ₹3-5 Crore
Kannada's new crush, Rukmini Vasanth, is playing the character 'Melissa' in 'Toxic'. According to media reports, Rukmini has received a salary of ₹3 to ₹5 crore for her role. Just a reminder, the 'Toxic' team has not officially confirmed any of these figures. These are all based on media reports.
Also read: Toxic Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Yash's Film Shatters Records; Check Here
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