Discover five scenic Goa long-drive routes perfect for the monsoon, with lush greenery, misty hills, rain-washed countryside, winding roads and stunning coastal views along the way.

You might think that road trips in Goa are all about cruising from one popular beach to another, but that's not entirely true. In fact, some of the most interesting drives you can take will lead you through picturesque paddy fields, rolling wooded hills, quaint sleepy villages, and scenic country roads, all set against the stunning backdrop of the beautiful coast. If you're looking to experience a different side of Goa, here are five driving routes you should definitely consider.

1. Panaji to Divar Island and Old Goa

From Panaji take the road leading to the ferry landing point for Divar Island. Upon crossing the ferry, a completely different world opens up in front of travelers with peaceful village roads, fields, coconut trees, and old-style houses replacing the hustle and bustle of the capital city.

Travel from Panaji to Divar Island and move on in the direction of Old Goa. On the way, you will have many options to stop and enjoy the view due to Mandovi side scenery. The trip gives a very interesting combination of river sights, scenery, and history.

2. Chorla Ghat Drive

For those who love meandering roads and scenic views, Chorla Ghat is an ideal choice. It leads travelers up the Western Ghats and becomes even more picturesque during monsoon with its abundance of waterfalls and vegetation.

3. Mollem To Tambdi Surla

To experience a true monsoon getaway in Goa, one must visit Mollem and then proceed to Tambdi Surla. The journey leads through Western Ghats geography and includes forest surroundings and curved roads. In addition, there is an historical Mahadev Temple at Tambdi Surla which makes the trip a mixture of heritage and nature.

4. Scenic Drive At Netravali

South Goa's Netravali can be called another good destination for monsoon long drives. With every step further from the coastline, the environment around changes from coastal Goa to hills and countryside covered by forest land. Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary is famous for its forest scenery, and there are natural sights which make the trip worth while.

5. Cabo de Rama To Cola

For those who like to drive along the coast during monsoons, the way from Cabo de Rama to Cola can be recommended. This road passes through inland side of South Goa and includes green hills, village roads, and sometimes views of the coastline. Cola is known for its famous lagoon, but there are some rough places which require careful driving when it rains.

Why Monsoon Makes The Goa Road Trip Unique

What makes a Goa monsoon drive special is not just arriving at the end point. It is the constantly shifting scenery on the journey there. Beautiful green hillocks, wet roads, fields of paddy, rivulets and foggy weather can transform an old path into a new one.

Before embarking on the drive, one should take note of the weather and road conditions. Rain may limit visibility and make the winding and uneven road slippery. One should start off in the day, drive steadily, and stop only at safe stretches of road. For travellers who like scenic drives, a monsoon Goa drive takes on a whole new meaning.