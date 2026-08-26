Yash’s Toxic is making room for a major theatrical push in Hyderabad, with the film replacing Irumudi in theatres. Here’s the latest update on the Yash starrer’s screen takeover ahead of release.

The Asian/SVC theatre chain has decided to screen Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic' by removing the Telugu film 'Irumudi', which was reportedly running to houseful shows. In Hyderabad and other major centres, even theatres with two screens are giving both to 'Toxic'. This move has really upset fans of Telugu cinema.

It's normal for a film to get a massive release, especially since a top distributor like Dil Raju bought the rights for a huge price. But what's truly unprecedented is the huge demand for a Kannada film in Hyderabad, to the point of removing a movie that's already a success. This is a first in the industry's history.

Sparks a Heated Debate on Social Media

This whole situation has started a massive argument on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms between Kannada and Telugu movie fans.

Kannada fans are asking, 'For years, we have faced the same thing in Karnataka's single screens and PVRs. Whenever a hyped Telugu or Tamil movie came out, our well-running Kannada films were thrown out. Why are you guys making such a big noise when it happens just once in your state?'

Movie lovers are commenting, 'There was a time when Kannada films were kicked out of theatres for other language movies. Look how the tables have turned! Now, a Kannada film is replacing a successful Telugu film. Rocking Star Yash has achieved something unimaginable.'

The Same Pain We Faced in Karnataka!

Even Tier-2 and Tier-3 Telugu actors get a huge number of theatres in Karnataka. And when big-budget films from top stars release, even successful Kannada movies are often removed to make way for them.

'Maybe now you'll understand the pain we've felt for years,' one netizen commented. 'The 'Toxic' team is not at fault here; their release date was announced long ago. At the end of the day, we are all Indians. Let's support good cinema instead of having these double standards.'

Overall, this incident in Hyderabad's theatres is direct proof of the massive craze Yash's 'Toxic' has created in the Telugu market, all thanks to the success of the 'KGF' series.

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