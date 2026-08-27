Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened to over Rs 140 crore net in India. Built on KGF (2018) and KGF: Chapter 2 (2022), his pan-India pull arrived before a Bollywood debut. He plays Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, releasing in India on November 8.

Yash’s new film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is now in theatres and has opened to more than Rs 140 crore net in India on day one, reaffirming the actor’s pan-India standing. What makes that rise distinctive is that Yash reached nationwide fame almost entirely through Kannada cinema, without a lead role in a Bollywood production so far.

That next step arrives later this year. Yash will make his Hindi film debut in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, playing Ravana. The film is slated to hit theatres in India on November 8.

From Kannada hits to Rocky Bhai: the KGF breakout

Before becoming known as Rocky Bhai, Yash spent years building his career in Kannada films. Beginning in the mid-2000s, he steadily found an audience with titles such as Moggina Manasu, Modalasala, Rajadhani, Drama, Googly, Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari and Masterpiece. These films made him a marquee name in Karnataka, even if his popularity largely remained within the southern market.

Everything changed with Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018. Conceived as a large-scale Kannada film and released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, it cast Yash as Rocky, an ambitious gangster who rises from poverty to rule the Kolar Gold Fields. The film reportedly collected more than Rs 238 crore worldwide against a budget of around Rs 80 crore, introducing Yash across India and giving him an instantly recognisable screen identity.

Sequel-scale superstardom and a Toxic return

If the first film introduced Yash nationwide, KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) turned him into a box-office force. Expanding the franchise’s scale and adding Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, the sequel became one of Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters, crossing the Rs 1,000-crore mark worldwide according to reported figures. The Hindi version, in particular, was widely embraced by audiences.

Four years after KGF: Chapter 2, Yash returned with Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and featuring Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Early day-one figures place it among the biggest opening days for an Indian film, suggesting anticipation around the star remains intact.

Yash’s most notable achievement is transforming from a Kannada superstar into a pan-India brand without the traditional Bollywood route. With Ramayana up next, he is set to bring that aura to his Hindi debut as Ravana.