Legendary athlete Usain Bolt got engaged to his girlfriend Kasi Bennett after proposing to her during his 40th birthday celebrations in Kingston, Jamaica. Bennett shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, showing Bolt down on one knee.

Usain Bolt Gets Engaged on 40th Birthday

Legendary athlete, multiple Olympic and World Champion Usain Bolt got engaged to Kasi Bennett after proposing to her during his 40th birthday celebrations. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist popped the question at the One Belmont in Kingston, Jamaica, the New York Post reported.

Pictures from their engagement ceremony were shared by Bennett on Instagram, showing Bolt getting down on one knee with a microphone in his hands. https://www.instagram.com/p/DcbcW92kfHd/ Bennett, 36, appeared quite surprised as she exclaimed at the proposal. "A million moments led us here. Yes, always," she captioned the post.

Bolt, who chose a checkered suit for the occasion, proposed his partner with a five-carat oval-shaped diamond ring. As per the New York Post, their friends and family members were also present for the proposal.

'The Surprise of a Lifetime'

Meanwhile, Bennett also shared moments from the engagement on her Instagram stories, along with a video where she flaunted her new ring. "So many sleepless nights planning UB's 40th Kasi....little did she know we were also secretly planning the surprise of a lifetime. You both deserve all the happiness in the world. UB's heart is literally gold, and Kasi is the absolute sweetest! I'll forever be grateful to UB for introducing us years ago, and even more grateful to now call you both family," Bennett shared the message from a friend, Nikolette Williams, on her Instagram story.

Ahead of the big night, Bennett shared pictures from Usain Bolt's birthday celebrations. She also included a video of him with their three kids - daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt and twin sons Thunder Bolt and Saint Lee Bolt. https://www.instagram.com/p/DcUOeLQlNzR/

A Look at Their Relationship

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett started dating in 2013; however, did not go public with their relationship until the 2016 Rio Olympics, which was Bolt's last career Games. The Jamaican model, entrepreneur and philanthropist is associated with Elevate Marketing House, a marketing and business-development company in Jamaica. She is also the founder of Project Kase, an organisation focused on supporting children and communities in Jamaica. (ANI)