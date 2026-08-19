Toxic Advance Bookings: When, Where Can You Book Tickets For Yash’s Film?
Toxic Advance Bookings: Yash-starrer Toxic is nearing its theatrical release, and fans will soon be able to book their tickets. The makers have announced the advance booking date, setting the stage for the film’s August 26 worldwide release
Toxic Advance Booking Opens On August 21
The makers of Toxic have officially announced that advance bookings for the film will begin on August 21, five days before its theatrical release.
The announcement was made alongside a new poster featuring Yash in an intense avatar. Set against a fiery red background, the poster adds to the anticipation surrounding the film as it enters the final phase of its promotional campaign.
Toxic is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.
Yash Leads A Dark And Layered Story
The announcement comes shortly after the release of Toxic’s trailer, which gave audiences a glimpse into the film’s stylised and mysterious world.
Yash appears in a double role in the trailer, while Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi are introduced through their respective characters. The story appears to explore crime, power, relationships and the darker side of human nature.
During his appearance at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Yash explained that Toxic is more than a conventional gangster action film. He described the movie as a layered story with psychological elements and themes connected to different aspects of human life.
According to Yash, while the film may initially appear to be a gangster movie packed with action, it also explores deeper psychological and human dimensions.
Toxic To Release In Multiple Languages
Toxic has been filmed in both Kannada and English, giving the project an international and pan-India appeal.
The film will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. This multilingual release is expected to help Toxic reach audiences across different regions.
The film was originally scheduled to release on June 4, 2026. However, the release was later postponed. After the delay, Toxic is now set to hit theatres worldwide on August 26.
With advance booking opening on August 21, fans will not have to wait much longer to secure their tickets for Yash’s highly anticipated film.
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