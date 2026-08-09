Toxic Trailer OUT: Yash, Kiara Starrer Reveals A World of Power, Betrayal (WATCH)
Toxic Trailer OUT: The trailer for KGF star Yash's new movie 'Toxic' is finally out! It's over four minutes long and gives a wild glimpse into a world of power, love, betrayal, and a major father-son showdown
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Toxic Trailer Review
'Toxic' is one of the biggest films coming out of Sandalwood. With KGF star Yash in the lead, the expectations are already sky-high. After several delays, the movie is set to hit theatres on August 26. Yash has not only acted in the film but also written the story, with Geetu Mohandas as the director. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. The team recently launched the theatrical trailer at a grand event in Bengaluru, and it has definitely got everyone talking about what's in store.
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Mind-blowing visuals
The trailer's length and presentation are the first things that will surprise you. Most movie trailers are usually two to three minutes long, but the 'Toxic' trailer runs for over four minutes. It also breaks away from the usual cliches you see in commercial movie promos. The makers have used a unique visual style to introduce the story, characters, and the film's atmosphere. This trailer makes it clear that the movie is going to be something very different.
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This is the story
The story of 'Toxic' touches upon themes like the fight for power, love, betrayal, peace in war, and courage. But at its core, the main conflict seems to be a rivalry between a father and son. Yash and the team have revealed several layers of the story in the trailer. They've given audiences a hint of what's to come without fully revealing the characters' natures or their relationships. This makes it clear that the film is not just another run-of-the-mill gangster action drama.
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Father-son war, Yash also acted like that
The trailer has some major surprises. Yash is playing a dual role as both father and son, and the difference he shows between the two characters is just amazing. In one scene, Yash even appears nude, which seems to fit the film's tagline, 'A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'. The action sequences look massive, with impressive choreography and visuals. It's clear that director Geetu Mohandas has tried to present Yash's character in a completely different light. The one-liners are powerful and bold. Looking at the trailer, it's obvious Yash's performance is going to be on another level. Overall, 'Toxic' is strictly for adults—keep the kids away.
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Trailer that raised expectations
The makers shot 'Toxic' simultaneously in Kannada and English. They will later dub it into Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Venkat K. Narayana and Yash are jointly producing this gangster action drama under the KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations banners. The trailer has already given us a signal of how different this film from the Yash-Geetu Mohandas combo is going to be. Now, we have to wait and see how audiences react to this unique, no-holds-barred content when the film releases in theatres on August 26.
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