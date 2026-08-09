4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Father-son war, Yash also acted like that

The trailer has some major surprises. Yash is playing a dual role as both father and son, and the difference he shows between the two characters is just amazing. In one scene, Yash even appears nude, which seems to fit the film's tagline, 'A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'. The action sequences look massive, with impressive choreography and visuals. It's clear that director Geetu Mohandas has tried to present Yash's character in a completely different light. The one-liners are powerful and bold. Looking at the trailer, it's obvious Yash's performance is going to be on another level. Overall, 'Toxic' is strictly for adults—keep the kids away.