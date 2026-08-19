Rajinikanth fans have a major reason to celebrate as Jailer 2 makers unveil an exciting update about the much-awaited first single. With Anirudh Ravichander returning, expectations are soaring for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

The wait is almost over for Rajinikanth fans as the makers of Jailer 2 have announced the release date of the film’s much-awaited first single. The song will be unveiled on August 21, with Anirudh Ravichander returning as the music composer. A new poster was also released to make the announcement.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 marks Rajinikanth’s return as the iconic Muthuvel Pandian. Following the massive success of the first instalment, expectations from the sequel are extremely high. The film is expected to deliver bigger action sequences, larger-scale entertainment and more of Rajinikanth’s signature style.

Jailer 2 Gets Bigger With Star-Studded Cast

The sequel features an impressive ensemble cast, adding to the excitement around the project. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan and Vinayakan are among the prominent names associated with the film.

Rajinikanth’s portrayal of Muthuvel Pandian in the first Jailer became one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. With Nelson Dilipkumar returning to direct and Anirudh handling the music once again, fans are expecting the sequel to match or surpass the original’s impact.

The film has also reportedly generated significant interest in the OTT market, with Amazon Prime Video said to have acquired its digital rights for a substantial amount.

Rajinikanth’s Dharman Also In Production

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has another interesting project in the works. The superstar is starring in Dharman, directed by Ashwin Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, along with Red Giant.

The team has begun the second shooting schedule. Rajinikanth will reportedly play a doctor in the film, while Simran is set to feature as the female lead. The first-look poster has already generated buzz, making Dharman another highly anticipated Rajinikanth project.