Raj Kundra has opened up about his difficult time in jail, revealing how divorce rumours involving wife Shilpa Shetty left him emotionally shattered. He also recalled battling suicidal thoughts and surviving on Parle-G biscuits.

Raj Kundra has opened up about one of the darkest phases of his life, recalling the emotional turmoil he faced during his time in Arthur Road Jail in connection with the 2021 pornography case. The businessman-turned-actor said reports about wife Shilpa Shetty allegedly planning to divorce him left him completely broken.

‘Shilpa Mujhe Chhod Rahi Hai’ Reports Left Raj Devastated

Speaking to ABP, Raj recalled that he was already struggling to cope with life behind bars when he came across media reports claiming that Shilpa was leaving him. The news, he said, shattered him emotionally.

Raj revealed that he could not sleep that night and began questioning his life. He admitted that he even had thoughts of suicide, saying, “Genuinely felt like suicide kar du.” For him, he said, his wife and family were everything.

The following day, Raj spoke to Shilpa over the phone. According to him, she immediately dismissed the reports as “rubbish news” and reassured him that she was standing by him and trusted him.

Raj Kundra Recalls Surviving On Parle-G And Water

Raj also spoke about the harsh conditions he experienced in Arthur Road Jail. He claimed that the food was difficult for him to consume and said he largely survived on Parle-G biscuits and water during his 63 days in prison.

The businessman further claimed that he lost around 17-18 kg during the period. Raj was arrested in July 2021 in connection with the alleged creation and distribution of pornographic content and was granted bail in September that year. Years later, his recollections have offered a glimpse into the emotional and physical challenges he says he faced during that difficult chapter.