Malayalam TV actress Manve Surendran has confirmed that she is getting married after sharing glimpses of her pre-wedding celebrations. While she revealed her bride-to-be era, details about her groom and wedding date remain private.

Malayalam television actress Manve Surendran is all set to begin a new chapter in her personal life. The actress recently shared glimpses of her pre-wedding celebrations on social media, confirming that she is getting married. However, she has chosen to keep details about her groom and wedding away from the public eye.

Manve Surendran Confirms Wedding

Taking to Instagram, Manve shared pictures from her wedding preparations and described this phase of her life as her “Bride-To-Be Era”. She also signed off her post with “Miss to Mrs.”, giving fans a glimpse into the celebrations surrounding her upcoming wedding.

While Manve spoke about the dresses, planning and other preparations, she has not revealed the identity of her fiancé. The actress has also kept details such as the wedding venue and exact date under wraps. This has naturally sparked curiosity among her fans, with many waiting for an official announcement about the big day.

Who Is Manve Surendran?

Manve Surendran is a familiar face in Malayalam television, having appeared in several popular serials. She gained wider recognition through Flowers TV’s Seetha, where she played the mischievous younger sister. She later appeared in shows including Sumangali Bhava and Thenum Vayambum.

Beyond television serials, Manve has also been part of the entertainment show Star Magic. Her appearances on the programme have helped her connect with audiences outside the fiction space.

A Trained Dancer

Apart from acting, Manve is also a trained dancer and often shares pictures and videos related to her performances on social media. While fans now eagerly await more details about her wedding, the actress appears to be enjoying every moment of her “Miss to Mrs.” journey.