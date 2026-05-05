Shah Rukh Khan's Unreleased Films: Ahamaq to Shikhar; Check Full List Here
Shah Rukh Khan is currently making headlines for his film ‘King'. It's set to release on December 24, 2026. But did you know about the SRK films that never saw the light of day? Here's a look at his unreleased films from Ahamaq to Shikhar
Ahamaq (1991) – The TV project mistaken for a film
Rashk – The SRK-Aamir face-off that never happened
Director Rajkumar Santoshi planned 'Rashk' as an ambitious project starring Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. However, the film got shelved. The reasons included confusion over the lead role, date clashes, creative differences, and financial issues. The idea was later reworked into 'London Dreams', which starred Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn.
Shikhar – The film that got lost in a script change
Kisi Se Dil Lagake Dekho (1990) – Songs were made, but not the film
Reports suggest this film was supposed to star Shah Rukh Khan with Ayesha Jhulka and Madhu. A few songs for the movie were even recorded. Despite this, the project never moved forward. It is believed that the film was left incomplete due to financial, scheduling, or other production-related problems and never made it to release.
Venus's unnamed film – The incomplete SRK-Aishwarya pairing
Xtreme City – The Hollywood dream that remained a rumour
There was also talk of a Hollywood project for Shah Rukh Khan called 'Xtreme City'. It was unofficially said to be a remake of 'Forrest Gump'. Rumours claimed the plan was to cast SRK alongside stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie. However, no concrete information about this project ever came out, and the news remained just a rumour.
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies: 3 Idiots 3 to Lahore 1947; Check Full List Here
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.