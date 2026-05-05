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Venus's unnamed film – The incomplete SRK-Aishwarya pairing

There was buzz about a film by director Priyadarshan, produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain of Venus. The plan was to bring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai together. However, the project never officially took off. According to media reports, changes in casting, dates, and production plans were the main hurdles. While it was talked about in the 2000s, the film was never made.