Johar was clear about avoiding shortcuts—no digital prints or simulated designs were used. His aim was to stay true to traditional artistry and present Indian culture in its purest form. By doing so, he not only honored the craftsmanship but also showcased Indian heritage on one of the world’s most prestigious fashion platforms. His social media post further reflected gratitude and pride, describing himself as a “canvas” for the designer’s art.

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