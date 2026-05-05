Princess Gauravi Kumari’s Met Gala debut was not just about fashion—it was about lineage and memory. Designed by Prabal Gurung, her gown was crafted using an original pink chiffon sari once worn by Maharani Gayatri Devi.

Instead of a conventional drape, the sari was transformed into a sculpted silhouette that hugged the body while maintaining fluidity. The single-shoulder fall added movement, while the soft blush tone echoed the understated elegance that defined Gayatri Devi’s timeless style. The result was a seamless blend of heritage textile and contemporary couture—traditional yet strikingly modern.