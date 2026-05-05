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Met Gala 2026: Princess Gauravi Kumari’s Look Is a Tribute to Maharani Gayatri Devi (PHOTOS)
Met Gala 2026: Princess Gauravi Kumari steps onto the Met Gala 2026 carpet with a deeply personal tribute, blending Jaipur’s royal heritage with modern couture. Her look honours Maharani Gayatri Devi while redefining tradition for a global stage
A Royal Legacy Reimagined on the Red Carpet
Princess Gauravi Kumari’s Met Gala debut was not just about fashion—it was about lineage and memory. Designed by Prabal Gurung, her gown was crafted using an original pink chiffon sari once worn by Maharani Gayatri Devi.
Instead of a conventional drape, the sari was transformed into a sculpted silhouette that hugged the body while maintaining fluidity. The single-shoulder fall added movement, while the soft blush tone echoed the understated elegance that defined Gayatri Devi’s timeless style. The result was a seamless blend of heritage textile and contemporary couture—traditional yet strikingly modern.
Jewellery and Styling: Echoes of Regal Elegance
The jewellery told its own story of royal inheritance. Layered pearl necklaces cascaded down the torso, instantly recalling Maharani Gayatri Devi’s signature aesthetic. A kundan choker with a statement pendant anchored the look, complemented by heritage bangles and carefully chosen rings.
Despite the richness, the styling never felt overwhelming. The balance came through in the grooming—sleek, centre-parted hair and soft, warm-toned makeup created a refined finish. The overall effect was one of controlled opulence, where every detail worked together to evoke grace without excess.
The Woman Behind the Moment
Born into Jaipur’s royal family, Gauravi Kumari represents a new generation that bridges tradition and global culture. The daughter of Diya Kumari, she has built her own identity through education and social initiatives.
An alumna of New York University, she has been actively involved with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, focusing on community development and women’s empowerment. From her debut at Le Bal in Paris to her collaborations in fashion and sustainability, Gauravi’s journey reflects a thoughtful mix of heritage, purpose, and modern influence.
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