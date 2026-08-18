Vin Diesel reveals 'Fast Forever,' the final Fast & Furious film, starts shooting in December. He shared that after four years of development, the script was so emotional it brought him to tears, calling it 'worthy of a finale'. The movie releases in 2028.

At the 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious, Hollywood star Vin Diesel shared a major update on the upcoming instalment of the franchise. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that shooting for 'Fast Forever' will begin in December. "We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio.I'm in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, [I cried]," he said.

An Emotional Finale

Inside the screening, Diesel addressed the audience before the lights dimmed and shared more details about how the "Fast Forever" script brought him to tears, as per Variety. "I'm going to tell you something personal," he said. "It was after four different writers, four years of development, and after I read the script, halfway through, one tear. By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn't hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, 'No more crying, bro.' So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry."

Release Date and Franchise Success

"Fast Forever," the 11th and final mainline film in the series, hits theaters on March 17, 2028. "Fast & Furious" is Universal's longest-running franchise and its most profitable, with a combined worldwide gross of USD 7.3 billion. (ANI)