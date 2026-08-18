Actress Olivia Colman has joined the star-studded guest cast for Season 6 of 'Only Murders in the Building'. The announcement was made via an Instagram video showing her being welcomed by Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, and Martin Short.

Actress Olivia Colman has joined the guest star list of Only Murders in the Building Season 6. The official Instagram handle of the series shared a video featuring Gomez, Meryl Streep and Martin Short welcoming the new guest star. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu)

Star-Studded Ensemble for Season 6

Colman is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Season 6, following Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi. She also joins fellow Season 6 recurring cast additions Jodie Whittaker, Capaldi's successor and the first woman to portray the iconic Time Lord, and the actor most closely associated with the role. David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor and the Fourteenth Doctor, will also appear, as will Jim Broadbent. The previously announced Season 6 recurring guest stars also include Nicola Coughlan, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Amar Chadha-Patel, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi and Lesley Nicol, reported Deadline.

A New Setting in London

The London-set instalment marks the first time the show has gone outside the United States and the Arconia building, where all of the former deaths and investigations have taken place in the show.

Colman's Upcoming Film 'Wicker'

Meanwhile, Colman's upcoming film 'Wicker', in which her fisherwoman character asks Peter Dinklage's basketmaker to weave her a husband, garnered buzz after the trailer, teasing Alexander Skarsgard's straw transformation, was released at the end of July. The film is slated to hit theatres on October 23. (ANI)