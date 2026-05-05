Aamir Khan Upcoming Movies: 3 Idiots 3 to Lahore 1947; Check Full List Here
Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's second film, 'Ek Din', which Aamir himself produced, has unfortunately tanked at the box office. However, Mr. Perfectionist has a strong lineup of movies ready to go from 3 Idiots 2 to Lahore 1947
3 Idiots 2
Ghajini 2
Reports suggest that producers Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena are working on a sequel to the 2008 blockbuster 'Gajini'. It's being said that Aamir Khan will return for this film. Fun fact: 'Ghajini' was the first Indian film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Lahore 1947
Ati Sundar
Aamir Khan confirmed this film on his birthday this year. Announcing the title, he said that as a producer, this film of his will be released by the end of this year. However, updates on the star cast and director are not yet out.
Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic
Ashneer Grover Biopic
Aamir Khan signed the biopic on BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover in April 2026. The film will be based on Ashneer Grover's book 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-ups'. Rahul Modi is directing this film.
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