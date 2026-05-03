Rashmika Mandanna to Nayanthara: How South Actresses Performed in Bollywood
The gap between South cinema and Bollywood is shrinking fast, with stars collaborating across industries like never before. Now, acclaimed actress Sai Pallavi has officially stepped into Hindi cinema with the release of 'Ek Din'.
South's Beauties in Bollywood
1. Sai Pallavi
South actress Sai Pallavi made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Ek Din'. However, her movie didn't make much of a mark at the box office. Sai Pallavi will also be seen in both parts of the film 'Ramayan'.
2. Tamannaah Bhatia
4. Trisha Krishnan
3. Rashmika Mandanna
5. Nayanthara
6. Keerthy Suresh
7. Pooja Hegde
8. Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu is also one of the top actresses from the South. She has worked in many Bollywood films but has not yet delivered a single hit on her own strength.
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