Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for Khalifa, directed by Vysakh, which is set to release on September 20 for Onam. The film stars him as Maamparakkal Aamir Ali, alongside Mohanlal’s cameo.

Prithviraj's much-awaited film 'Khalifa', directed by Vysakh, is gearing up for a grand release. The movie is set to hit theatres on September 20 as a special Onam release. The film's trailer has already created a huge buzz, crossing 3 million views on YouTube. The female lead is Malavika Sharma, who plays a character named Fiza. A song from the movie, 'Asalayavale', has also become a hit with the audience.

Shot entirely in Dubai, 'Khalifa' will be released in two parts. Prithviraj plays the role of 'Maamparakkal Aamir Ali'. In a massive casting coup, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be seen in a guest role as 'Maamparakkal Ahmed Ali'. With the film releasing on September 20 for Onam, advance bookings have already opened to a fantastic response.

This film marks the Malayalam debut for actress Malavika Sharma. The script is written by Jinu Abraham, who is also producing the film under his banner, Jinu Innovations. The co-producers are Sooraj Kumar, Sreelal Soorapani, and Sijo Sebastian. Jomon T. John is the cinematographer, and Chaman Chakko has handled the editing.