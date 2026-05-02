Rashmika Mandanna shared adorable pictures and a sweet note for her younger sister Shiman's 13th birthday. The post gave a glimpse into their close bond, previously highlighted on Siblings Day. She will next be seen in 'Cocktail 2'.

Actor Rashmika Mandanna's latest post on Instagram is dedicated to her younger sister, Shiman. The post features adorable pictures of Shiman from her 13th birthday bash. Alongside the images, Rashmika also penned a sweet note. "Happiest 13 to you my sweets! 13 is fun so make sure you have fun while you are at it! I love you sweetie!! Biigggggesssstttt swiiisssshhhhy hugs," she posted. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

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Earlier in April, on Siblings Day, Rashmika posted a special message for Shiman to give a glimpse of their bond. Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday evening, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a black-and-white picture featuring her little sister. Along with the picture, she kept her caption simple and playful, writing, "Apparently it's siblings day so...."

Rashmika Mandanna's Personal and Professional Life

Meanwhile, the actress has also been in the news lately, both for her personal and professional life. On February 26, 2026, she got married to actor Vijay Deverakonda. On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in 'The Girlfriend', while Vijay recently appeared in 'Kingdom'. The actress will also be seen in Cocktail 2.

About Cocktail 2

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, 'Cocktail 2' is slated for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026. The sequel follows the legacy of the 2012 film 'Cocktail', which explored a modern love triangle and resonated strongly with audiences for its portrayal of relationships and friendship. (ANI)