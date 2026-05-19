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Ram Charan, Jahnvi Kapoor to Divyendu Sharma: 7 Big Stars Who Shine in Peddi Trailer
The trailer of Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ is finally out and looks explosive. The actor appears in three different looks in this sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana, set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4.
Who all can be seen in Ram Charan's Peddi trailer
1. Ram Charan
The film's lead hero, Ram Charan, completely dominates the 'Peddi' trailer. We get to see him in several different looks. He has clearly worked very hard on his transformation for this role.
2. Janhvi Kapoor
3. Divyendu Sharma
4. Boman Irani
5. Shiva Rajkumar
6. Jagapathi Babu
7. Ravi Kishan
Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan has been quite active in the South film industry for a while now. He is also part of Ram Charan's 'Peddi' and makes an appearance in the trailer.
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