A video from the Peddi trailer launch showing Ram Charan struggling with a dance step has gone viral. While some fans made fun of it, others defended the actor, sparking mixed reactions online.

Peddi Trailer Launch Creates Buzz

The trailer launch of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Peddi on May 19 turned into a major talking point on social media. Both actors appeared in stylish and elegant outfits, grabbing attention at the grand promotional event. However, it was one particular moment from the stage that quickly went viral online.

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Viral Dance Video Sparks Debate

A video from the launch shows Ram Charan attempting a dance step from the film. In the clip, he appears to struggle initially while recalling the move, which led to a brief moment of hesitation. After trying two to three times, he eventually performs the step correctly, but the first attempt had already caught social media attention.

Mixed Reactions From Netizens

As the video spread, users on social media platform X reacted in different ways. While some viewers made fun of the actor for momentarily forgetting the step, others strongly defended him, saying such moments are normal during live events and should not be overanalyzed. The debate quickly divided fans online.

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Film Release And Expectations

Despite the viral moment, excitement around Peddi remains high. The rural sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4. The film is expected to showcase Ram Charan in a powerful role, with Janhvi Kapoor also playing a key part in the story.