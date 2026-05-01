(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor Gives a Peek into Her Peaceful Family Life; Read On
Kareena Kapoor Khan offers a warm glimpse into her “lazy old-school mornings,” sharing candid family moments with Saif Ali Khan and their sons, blending simplicity, parenting, and quiet luxury
A Calm, Old-School Morning Aesthetic
Kareena’s post captures a slow, unhurried start to the day. The visuals highlight a serene corridor with white pillars, vintage chairs, and a sunlit seating space that feels both elegant and nostalgic. The setting reflects a peaceful retreat—far from the rush of city life—where mornings unfold at their own gentle pace. Her caption, “Lazy old school mornings,” perfectly complements the understated charm of the scene.
Sweet Sibling Moments in the Spotlight
In another snapshot, her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan (Jeh) are seen enjoying the outdoors together. Standing in an open courtyard, the brothers share a quiet, playful moment, unaware of the camera capturing them from behind. Kareena, sipping her coffee indoors, frames the scene like a proud observer—letting their bond take center stage.
Hands-On Parenting and Family Time
Just a day earlier, Kareena and Saif were spotted heading out on a family vacation, possibly to the iconic Pataudi Palace. Despite their demanding careers, the couple consistently prioritizes their children’s lives—from school events to sports days. Recently, Kareena shared a “soccer duties” moment, hinting at how both parents actively participate in their sons’ everyday routines, cheering them on from the sidelines.
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