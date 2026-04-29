Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her sister Karisma Kapoor and best friend Amrita Arora, enjoyed a mid-week lunch at a Japanese restaurant in Mumbai. The trio opted for casual attire to combat the city's heat.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan made her mid-week special by stepping out in the city to meet with her best friends, Amrita Arora, and Karisma Kapoor. The trio bonded over Japanese food at a popular restaurant, Izumi, in Bandra West, Mumbai. Paparazzi captured them as they exited the venue and made their way to their car.

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Beating Mumbai's scorching heat, BFFs Kareena, Karisma, and Amrita opted for comfortable casual wear. Check out pap pictures from the Bollywood divas' lunch date.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor was last seen in 'Crew,' a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in 'The Buckingham Murders', a crime thriller released in September 2024, where she took on a more intense role.

Kareena's sister and actor Karisma is a judge on season 5 of India's Best Dancer. She has 'Brown' project in her kitty as well.

Amrita shared screen space with her bestie Kareena in films like 'Golmaal' Returns and 'Kambakkht Ishq'. However, she has been away from acting for years now. (ANI)