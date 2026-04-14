Kareena Kapoor’s IPL outing at Wankhede Stadium grabbed attention after a viral video showed her uncomfortable during a crowd moment, though she later enjoyed the match with family.

Kareena Kapoor turned heads during a recent IPL outing at Wankhede Stadium, but not just for her presence. The actor attended the high-energy clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru with her family, soaking in the cricket fever like any other fan.

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She was joined by Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur and Jeh, along with Saif’s elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Dressed in Mumbai Indians jerseys, the family appeared cheerful and relaxed in several videos that quickly surfaced online.

Viral Video Shows Tense Moment

While most clips captured a fun evening, one particular video grabbed attention for a different reason. The footage shows the family waiting near a lift when a crowd gathers around them, with fans trying to take pictures.

Amid the chaos, Kareena appeared visibly uncomfortable. She seemed to be involved in a brief, tense exchange, although the exact details of what happened remain unclear. The moment quickly went viral, sparking conversations across social media.

However, the situation didn’t seem to affect the rest of her evening. Later visuals showed Kareena back in the stands, smiling and enjoying the match with her family as the excitement unfolded on the field.

Match Result & What’s Next For Kareena

On the cricket front, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in the IPL 2026 match, adding to the night’s buzz.

Professionally, Kareena has wrapped up shooting for Daayra, an investigative crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is expected to release in 2026.

She was last seen in Crew (2024) alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon, as well as The Buckingham Murders (2024). With multiple projects lined up, Kareena continues to balance stardom with her personal life—viral moments and all.