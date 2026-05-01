Tabu has wrapped the first schedule of 'King100', her reunion film with Nagarjuna Akkineni after 28 years. The actress shared pictures from the sets on Instagram. Directed by RA Karthik, the project is Nagarjuna's landmark 100th film.

Actor Tabu has wrapped the first schedule of her upcoming film 'King100' with Nagarjuna Akkineni and shared the update with fans on social media. Just a couple of days after confirming that she had joined the project with a photo from the sets, Tabu announced the schedule wrap with more pictures. In the photos shared on Instagram, she is seen smiling and posing with her team inside her vanity van. Along with the pictures, Tabu shared that she has finished filming the first schedule of the film. "End of Sched 1 #king100 #telugutravails," read her caption.

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Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

'King100': Nagarjuna and Tabu reunite after 28 years

The film is special as it marks Tabu's reunion with Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni after 28 years. The two had earlier worked together in the 1998 film 'Aavida Maa Aavide.' 'King100' is being directed by RA Karthik and is Nagarjuna's landmark 100th film. The project is backed by Annapurna Studios.

More details about the film are yet to be revealed.

Tabu's other projects

On the work front, Tabu is currently seen in Priyadarshan's horror comedy 'Bhooth Bangla,' which also stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Wamika Gabbi. She is also part of Puri Jagannadh's Slum Dog 33 Temple Road, which features Vijay Sethupathi.

In July last year, Vijay Sethupathi began the shooting for the film in Hyderabad. A muhurat puja was held beforehand. Puri Connects, the production house, took to its X handle and shared that "major talkie scenes" featuring Vijay Sethupathi and actress Samyuktha were filmed at the time, along with pictures from the sets.