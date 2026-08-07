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National Handloom Day 2026: Rekha to Vidya Balan, Celebrities Keeping India's Weaves Alive
On account of National Handloom Day, let's take a look at a few Bollywood celebrities who love to drape these authentic Indian weaves, keeping the tradition and culturally rich fashion alive.
Of handlooms and heritage!
It's National Handloom Day today. This day is celebrated to mark the importance of India's culturally rich weaves. From Banarsi silk to Kanjeevaram to Paithani. Let's take a look at Indian celebrities who don these sarees with utmost pride, keeping the beauty of these handlooms alive.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan is a long-time champion of local weavers. She often wears Banarasi, Ikat, and Paithani textiles for major events and promotional campaigns.
Rekha
Rekha is an ultimate torchbearer of handloom fashion. Her iconic looks often feature heavy Kanjeevaram and Banarasi silk sarees paired with jasmine gajras and bold red lip.
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza loves to wear sustainable handloom pieces made by rural artisan. Looking gorgeous each time.
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut's parliamentarian fashion is gaining attention and how. She effortlessly styles handlooms for both casual travel looks and red-carpet events.
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