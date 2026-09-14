Bigg Boss Kannada 13’s first week elimination has sent Vinaya Prasad out of the house. Now, her daughter Prathama has reacted to the eviction and shared her thoughts after the unexpected exit.

The first elimination of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13 has created quite a buzz. Prathama Prasad, who had a unique start to her game, has been evicted in the very first week. What's interesting is that she never even entered the main Bigg Boss house. Prathama spent her entire week on a special 'plane' set, and now, her journey on the show has come to an end.

Journey Ends in Week One

Prathama's time on Bigg Boss Season 13 was cut short after just one week. After her eviction, she took to Instagram to share a video and spoke candidly about her experience. She made it clear that despite the early exit, she doesn't consider it a failure.

'I Don't See It as a Loss'

In the video, Prathama expressed confidence that she played the game to the best of her ability during her week on the show. She also took the time to thank her fans and the audience who voted to save her. 'You all tried to save me by voting. I believe your love and support will always be with me. A heartfelt thank you for that,' Prathama said.

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'Hate Me if You Want, But...'

Prathama also had a message for those who didn't vote for her and the people criticising her online. She said that whether someone votes for her or not is their personal choice. However, she addressed those making videos using abusive language against her on social media. While she respects that people have the right to dislike or criticise her, Prathama expressed her disappointment over the use of foul language.

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Daughter of Vinaya Prasad

For those who don't know, Prathama is the daughter of veteran Kannada actress Vinaya Prasad. She entered Bigg Boss Season 13 as a contestant but was eliminated in the first week.

'You Shouldn't Have Left So Soon,' Say Fans

Fans and netizens quickly flooded the comments section of her video. Many expressed their disappointment, with one common sentiment being, 'You shouldn't have been eliminated so soon.' It's clear that Prathama's early eviction has left her supporters feeling let down.

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