4 4 Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Saba Azad

Here's the background of the old 2016 fight

The dispute between Kangana and Hrithik began in 2016 after she called him a "silly ex" in an interview. Hrithik clarified they were never in a relationship and filed a police complaint, claiming someone had created a fake email ID in his name to email Kangana. However, Kangana argued that Hrithik himself gave her that ID and they had exchanged emails between 2013-2014. The two worked together in 'Kites' (2010) and 'Krrish 3' (2013). Currently, Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The couple divorced in 2014.