Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan: Actress Issues Fresh Warning Amid Feud Revival
The long-running Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan feud has grabbed attention again after the actress urged Hrithik to "stop fanning the flames." Her latest remarks have reignited one of Bollywood's most talked-about controversies.
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Viral trend sparks Hrithik vs Kangana fight again
The old feud between actor-MP Kangana Ranaut and actor Hrithik Roshan has flared up again. A social media trend, 'We Need to Apologise to Hrithik Roshan', went viral after Kangana's recent comments on education reforms and student protests. Hrithik responded to this trend, asking people not to believe social media campaigns and to wait for the truth to come out.
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Kangana's sharp counter to Hrithik's comment
Kangana Ranaut hit back at Hrithik Roshan's comment through her Instagram Stories. She said it's not right for him to mock her instead of condemning those who are harassing her. She wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I'm happy you found a good match in Saba Azad. You both look great together. You are in a committed relationship. It doesn't suit you to mock a woman at this time. You should condemn those who are using your name to harass me. Stop adding fuel to the fire. Don't trouble your partner."
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Freddy Birdy's post and Hrithik's reaction
Earlier, influencer Freddy Birdy posted on Instagram, "The world owes Hrithik Roshan an apology." Hrithik responded to it, commenting, "Standing up for someone you don't like is a small part of a bigger problem in society. I will speak when the right context and facts come out." The fight resurfaced after CJP spokesperson Sourav Das's friends commented that he looked like a "young Hrithik Roshan," suggesting that's why Kangana was targeting him.
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Image Credit : INSTAGRAM @Saba Azad
Here's the background of the old 2016 fight
The dispute between Kangana and Hrithik began in 2016 after she called him a "silly ex" in an interview. Hrithik clarified they were never in a relationship and filed a police complaint, claiming someone had created a fake email ID in his name to email Kangana. However, Kangana argued that Hrithik himself gave her that ID and they had exchanged emails between 2013-2014. The two worked together in 'Kites' (2010) and 'Krrish 3' (2013). Currently, Hrithik is in a relationship with Saba Azad. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The couple divorced in 2014.
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