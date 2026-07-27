Yami Gautam is reportedly set to replace Vidya Balan as the lead in Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani 3, which is currently in pre-production. The new instalment will feature a fresh story while retaining the franchise's essence, with Gautam taking on a strong character arc, according to reports.

Fresh off her National Award win for Article 370, Yami Gautam will reportedly replace Vidya Balan as the lead in director Sujoy Ghosh's much-awaited Kahaani 3. The film is currently in pre-production. The team plans shooting timelines. A major shift for the popular thriller series. Kahaani 3, known for tight stories and strong female leads, will introduce an entirely new plot. This departs from the previous two films, which starred Vidya Balan's memorable character. It makes room for a fresh narrative – and a new protagonist.

Casting Buzz: Yami Gautam's Reported Lead Role

Is Gautam in Kahaani 3? Reports say Yami Gautam replaces Vidya Balan, getting thriller fans excited. Many report the news, yet official confirmation - and the exact nature of this shift - still makes people wonder. Vidya Balan gave memorable performances in the first two films. She created a defining character for the franchise's early success.

An entirely new story - not a Vidya Balan continuation - is a smart move. This facilitates a new lead. The choice lets director Sujoy Ghosh explore fresh themes and narratives within Kahaani's suspenseful world. Yami Gautam becomes a fitting choice to lead this new chapter.

National Award Validation for the New Lead

Winning the National Film Award for Best Actress marks a career peak for Yami Gautam. She recently won for her strong performance as an intelligence officer in the 2024 film Article 370. Critics praised her. This award validates her talent, strengthens her position as a strong actress — one who can carry a complex, demanding role.

This success shows she can portray complex characters with intensity — key qualities for a Kahaani protagonist. Reports say Gautam will take on a strong character arc. This aligns with her recent praised roles and National Award win. She will bring a fresh, powerful presence to the thriller franchise.

According to Pinkvilla, the source said, “The idea is to take the franchise forward while retaining the essence of the world that audiences have loved. Yami Gautam is coming on board as the lead, and the character has a very strong arc.” The source further added, “Sujoy has a very clear vision for the Kahaani world. He is working closely with the team to ensure that the third film feels fresh but still carries the soul of the franchise.”

Sujoy Ghosh's Vision for a Fresh Kahaani

Sujoy Ghosh is back. The brain behind the original Kahaani returns to direct Kahaani 3. He ensures the franchise's signature style remains intact. Sources say Ghosh wants to move the franchise forward with an entirely new story. Not a continuation of Vidya Balan's character. This approach preserves the spirit and vibe audiences appreciated. And it infuses new energy, new plots. Neither Yami Gautam, Vidya Balan nor Sujoy Ghosh has officially confirmed the development.