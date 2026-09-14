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Ganpati 2026: Steal Kangana Ranaut’s Breezy Saree Style for 10 Days of Festive Celebrations
Want to look stunning this Ganpati festive season? Worry not, we've got you covered. Take cues from Kangana Ranaut. Keep scrolling to know more.
Kangana's desi style!
Kangan Ranaut is one of the most loved and celebrated stars, making millions of hearts beat with her stunning looks, gorgeous personality, and undying fashion sense. This Ganpati season, let's decode her breezy saree looks that you can be inspired by.
Solid Gujrati prints
Nothing can beat a solid and colour-blocked ulta-pallu with gorgeous hues. Just as Kangana donned it.
Stunning zari work!
A beautiful zari-work saree is all you need to look gorgeous for the Ganpati celebration. Pick contrasting colours just like Kangana, and voila you are all set!
Stunning tissue work!
An ivory-beige saree with a bold red zari border? Yes, please! Do not forget to complete your look with delicate jewellery.
Did anyone say Bandhani print?
A gorgeous Bandhani-printed saree with a long-sleeved blouse is an ultimate fashion piece one should have in their wardrobe. Screams desi girl, and how!
This is polka dots season!
Who says polka dots don't scream festivity? A breezy floral-printed saree with Bobby prints makes for a refreshing take.
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