An Instagram post has revived discussions surrounding Aishwarya Rai's appearance at the 2000 Filmfare Awards, where she accepted a Best Actress award for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with a visibly swollen eye and an injured arm, sparking old rumors of abuse. She initially attributed her injuries to a fall down the stairs.

Twenty-four years later, an old video clip of Aishwarya Rai at the 2000 Filmfare Awards is making the rounds on Instagram. It’s drawing serious eyeballs. The viral post has rekindled old rumours, sparking new discussion about her visibly injured appearance at the event, and the mystery surrounding it.

February 13, 2000: Rai accepted the Best Actress award for "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" at the 45th Filmfare Awards in Mumbai. She walked onto the stage. A clearly swollen eye and injured arm were visible. Dark sunglasses hid part of her face.

The Event That Sparked Speculation

Back then, Aishwarya Rai gave an explanation. She told everyone her injuries came from an accident. A fall down a staircase outside her home—that's what caused her visible swollen eye and injured arm, she clarified. She shared this explanation publicly, hoping to calm immediate fears and inquiries.

But her visibly injured state at such a high-profile event still fueled much media speculation, and public conjecture. Her glamorous public persona clashed hard with the raw evidence of her injuries. Observers questioned the "accidental fall" narrative. The initial explanation became the main talking point. Fans and journalists alike scrutinized it, struggling to believe the story given the visible injuries.

Public Skepticism and Lingering Questions

Her accidental fall story met much skepticism in media and public circles. Many struggled to accept that such severe injuries—especially to her face and arm—could come solely from a simple household mishap. The timing intensified scrutiny: this happened right before a major public appearance where she was to accept a prestigious award. People asked questions. They wanted to know the fall's precise circumstances. What happened immediately after? Why hadn't anyone reported it earlier? All this created an atmosphere of doubt around her explanation.

That early skepticism set the stage for more serious allegations. It shaped public perception of the incident for years. Her image at the Filmfare Awards—dark sunglasses trying to hide a swollen eye, an arm clearly in pain—became a lasting part of her public narrative. It fueled the long-standing rumours that then circulated.

Long-Standing Rumors and Later Revelations

For over two decades, the 2000 Filmfare Awards images continued sparking discussion. People often linked them to her stormy relationship with Salman Khan. Rumours of abuse spread like wildfire after she appeared.

“Verbal, physical and emotional abuse”—that's what Aishwarya Rai alleged she faced during her relationship with Salman Khan. In a 2002 interview with the Times of India, she broke her silence. She called the relationship a "nightmare." Khan, however, always denied these abuse allegations.

Aishwarya Rai later spoke about abuse, yes. But no specific allegation ever proven linked the 2000 Filmfare Awards injuries directly to abuse. Many claims surrounding the incident were just speculation. This recent Instagram post simply re-engages audiences with a complex, much-discussed chapter of Bollywood history.