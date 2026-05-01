Kara Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Movie Collects THIS Much; Check
Kara Box Office Collection Day 1: Actor Dhanush's latest film 'Kara' hit theatres yesterday, and the first-day box office collection figures are now out. Here's the full breakdown of the total collection
Dhanush teams up with director Vignesh Raja
Dhanush is known for picking scripts that appeal to Tamil audiences. After his last directorial venture 'Itly Kadai', he has now starred in 'Kara'. The film is directed by Vignesh Raja, who gained fame with his debut film 'Por Thozhil'. 'Kara' was released on Thursday, April 30.
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The film is getting mixed reviews
Mamitha Baiju
Collection details
Collection details from other states
Long weekend
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