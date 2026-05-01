Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli First Meeting: Here's How The Actress Met Her Future Husband Anushka Sharma just turned 38! She was born on May 1, 1988. While she has starred in many Bollywood blockbusters, she has taken a break from films for the last 7-8 years. Right now, she's enjoying life with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli