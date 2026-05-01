- Home
- Entertainment
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli First Meeting: Here's How The Actress Met Her Future Husband
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli First Meeting: Here's How The Actress Met Her Future Husband
Anushka Sharma just turned 38! She was born on May 1, 1988. While she has starred in many Bollywood blockbusters, she has taken a break from films for the last 7-8 years. Right now, she's enjoying life with her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli
16
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sharma turns 38
On Anushka Sharma's 38th birthday, we're looking back at how she and Virat Kohli first met. Their journey from strangers to soulmates started with a pretty funny incident.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's first meeting
Believe it or not, the story of how Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met is quite a filmi one. Virat himself admitted that he was very nervous when he saw Anushka for the first time.
36
Image Credit : instagram
How Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli met
Anushka and Virat's paths first crossed in 2013. They were shooting for a shampoo commercial together. Virat, in an interview, later shared that he was quite surprised to see her on the set.
46
Image Credit : instagram
The conversation between Anushka-Virat
To break the ice, a nervous Virat made a joke about Anushka's heels. He asked her, "Couldn't you find higher heels?" Anushka was taken aback and just said, "Excuse me."
56
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's friendship
After that first ad shoot, Anushka and Virat became good friends. They started hanging out, and soon, love blossomed. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time before tying the knot in Italy in 2017. They are now proud parents to two children.
66
Image Credit : instagram
Anushka Sharma, away from films
Anushka Sharma has been on a break from films for about 7-8 years now. She made a smashing debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. Her first film was a blockbuster, and she went on to work with superstars like Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos