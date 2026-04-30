Kara REVIEW: Dhanush's New Film A Hit Or Miss? Twitter Gives Its Verdict
Dhanush's new film 'Kara' released today, and fans and critics have already flooded social media with their first reactions. Here's a look at what people are saying on Twitter.
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The movie 'Kara'
Dhanush has showcased his natural acting talent from Kollywood to Bollywood and even Hollywood. His last directorial venture, 'Idli Kadai', was well-received. Now, he stars in 'Kara', directed by Vignesh Raja, which released on April 30. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, K. S. Ravikumar, Jayaram, and Karunas in key roles.
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The story of a man named Karasamy
Isari K. Ganesh has produced the film under the Vels Film International banner, with G.V. Prakash Kumar composing the music. The plot follows an ordinary man who gets trapped in an extraordinary situation. The film's team revealed that it is the story of Karasamy, a man caught between his life and his sins during the 1991 fuel crisis.
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Dhanush's acting is commendable
One fan on Twitter wrote, "First half is superb – the story builds slowly but is very emotional. Dhanush's acting is praiseworthy." The user also enjoyed the comedy scenes between Dhanush and Karunas. They added that the first 15 minutes are 'fire' and the interval hits a 'peak', with G.V. Prakash's music and the 'Kanamma' song being highlights.
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Enjoyable
Another viewer praised the film's impactful interval. They said director Vignesh Raja handles the building tension and mood very well with a simple narrative. According to them, Dhanush has delivered an amazing performance, and G.V.'s music is commendable. The post ended by saying the suspense for the second half has increased.
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Mamitha Baiju
Another post highlighted the entire cast's performance. The user mentioned that Dhanush delivered a smart and sharp performance. They praised K. S. Ravikumar's emotional acting and Karunas's natural comedy. The post also noted that Mamitha Baiju makes a strong impression despite her limited screen time, and Prithviraj's acting is skillful.
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Second half
Film critic Ramesh Bala posted his review, calling the first half 'terrific' and describing the film as an emotional thriller. He praised Dhanush for his excellent acting and K. S. Ravikumar for his 'best' performance. He also gave a shout-out to G.V. Prakash Kumar's music. Bala added that the police chase scenes in the second half take the film to another level, concluding that it's 'terrific' overall.
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