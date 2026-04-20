The trailer for Dhanush's upcoming film 'Kara' is out, showing him as a bank robber. Directed by 'Por Thozhil' fame Vignesh Raja, the movie is an intense action drama set against the 1991 Gulf War and also stars Mamitha Baiju.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Dhanush has turned into a bank robber in his upcoming film 'Kara'. The makers have finally released the movie's trailer to offer a glimpse into an intense action drama rooted in a time of crisis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About the Film 'Kara'

The 'Por Thozhil' fame filmmaker Vignesh Raja is set to direct the movie 'Kara', which also marks his second directorial in his career. Apart from Dhanush, the movie stars Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, MS Baskar, and Sreeja Ravi, among others, in the prominent roles.

Plot and Trailer Insights

Set against the backdrop of the 1991 Gulf War, the movie is based on the impact of the war on the global economy and the severe fuel crisis. The trailer opens with the news headlines stating the same, showcasing unrest among the citizens in India. It is followed by Dhanush's series of bank robberies to meet the requirements for money regarding some undisclosed matters.

The cat and mouse chase begins as Suraj Venjaramoodu decides to catch Dhanush after he creates havoc in the banks due to his successive robberies. Apart from the thrill of a police-robber chase, the trailer also delves into the emotional aspects of the movie when Mamitha Baiju is seen confronting Dhanush about his robberies.

Production Team and Release Details

The film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The music label of the film, Vels Film International, shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vels Film International (@velsfilmintl) The film is produced by Ishari K. Ganesh and Kushmitha Ganesh.

The movie is jointly written by Alfred Prakash and Vignesh Raja.

The editing of the film is handled by Sreejith Sarang.

The film is slated to release in theatres on April 30. (ANI)