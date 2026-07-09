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Inside Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's House: A Peek Into Their Stylish Mumbai Home
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's relationship has grabbed headlines after their Lock Upp 2 controversy. Amid divorce speculation, take a look inside their elegant Mumbai home, where stylish interiors blend comfort, warmth, and simplicity.
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola have been making headlines ever since Lock Upp 2 reignited discussions about their relationship. After Akanksha revealed on the show that the couple had been living separately and heading for divorce, Gaurav's emotional surprise entry into the reality show left fans wondering if there was still hope for reconciliation. Amid the ongoing speculation, here's a look inside the couple's elegant Mumbai home that reflects warmth, simplicity, and comfort.
The couple's Mumbai apartment is far from flashy. Instead of extravagant interiors, the home embraces a minimal yet sophisticated aesthetic with neutral shades, wooden furniture, warm lighting, and carefully chosen décor pieces. Every corner reflects a calm and clutter-free lifestyle.
One of the highlights of the home is its spacious living room. Designed in earthy tones, it features a large, comfortable sofa, elegant décor accents, indoor plants, and framed artwork. The airy layout creates a welcoming atmosphere for family and guests while maintaining a peaceful vibe.
The kitchen is another favourite spot in the house. Gaurav, who has often showcased his cooking skills on television, prefers a functional space with marble countertops, sleek wooden cabinets, and modern appliances that blend practicality with style.
The bedroom follows the home's understated theme with soft colours, vintage-inspired lighting, and tasteful furnishings. Rather than luxurious décor, the space focuses on comfort, creating a relaxing retreat after hectic work schedules.
Adding freshness to the apartment are indoor plants and a balcony filled with greenery. The outdoor space also offers scenic views, making it an ideal corner for morning coffee or unwinding after a long day.
The entrance to the apartment is equally charming, decorated with quirky notes and personalised elements that give visitors a warm welcome. Thoughtful storage solutions throughout the home keep every room neat and organised without compromising on style.
While Lock Upp 2 continues to fuel curiosity about Gaurav and Akanksha's relationship, their Mumbai apartment remains a reflection of their shared taste for simple, elegant living. Whether the couple reunites or chooses different paths, their beautifully designed home continues to attract attention from fans who admire its cosy and timeless appeal.
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