Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola have been making headlines ever since Lock Upp 2 reignited discussions about their relationship. After Akanksha revealed on the show that the couple had been living separately and heading for divorce, Gaurav's emotional surprise entry into the reality show left fans wondering if there was still hope for reconciliation. Amid the ongoing speculation, here's a look inside the couple's elegant Mumbai home that reflects warmth, simplicity, and comfort.