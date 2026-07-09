Netflix's Lock Upp 2 has sparked fresh excitement after Gaurav Khanna made a surprise entry into the jail. His emotional reunion with Akanksha Chamola has left fans intrigued, while reigniting speculation about the couple's reported divorce.

Netflix's Lock Upp 2 is once again grabbing attention after the makers dropped a new promo featuring a surprise entry by Gaurav Khanna. The actor's arrival inside the jail has left both contestants and fans talking, especially because of his emotional face-off with his wife, Akanksha Chamola. The clip has also reignited conversations around the couple's reported divorce.

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Gaurav Khanna's dramatic entry leaves contestants shocked

The promo begins with Gaurav making a cinematic entry while delivering an emotional dialogue: "Ek samandar hai jo kabu mein hai mere. Ek katra hai jo mujhse sambhala nahi jata. Ek umra bitani hai uske bagair. Aur ek lamha hai jo mujhse gujara nahi jata." His powerful appearance immediately grabs everyone's attention as the contestants watch from inside their cells.

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Akanksha notices someone entering and says, "Koi to aaya hai." As Gaurav walks towards her cell, the house erupts in cheers, while Akanksha can't hide her smile.

Akanksha breaks down during emotional reunion

The reunion soon takes an emotional turn. Looking at Akanksha, Gaurav says, "Band baja diya tune." Moments later, the promo shows Akanksha breaking into tears, leaving viewers eager to know what happened between the two. The makers have kept the rest of the conversation under wraps, adding to the suspense.

Fans divided over divorce speculation

The promo has sparked intense discussion across social media. While many fans are hoping the couple resolves their differences, others remain sceptical about the timing of Gaurav's appearance. Several users questioned whether the couple's reported divorce was genuine or if it was part of the show's promotional strategy.

With emotions running high and unanswered questions surrounding their relationship, viewers are now eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode to see what unfolds inside Lock Upp 2.