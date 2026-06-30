Actor Akanksha Chamola announced her separation and impending divorce from Gaurav Khanna on 'Lock Upp'. Gaurav later reacted, expressing his continued love and support for her, vowing to always stand by his wife despite their separation.

Actor Akanksha Chamola left everyone stunned after revealing on the first episode of 'Lock Upp' that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately and are now headed for divorce. Social media has been abuzz with Gaurav and Akanksha's old clips ever since the latter opened up about their separation on the reality show.

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Gaurav Khanna vows support amid separation

On Tuesday, Gaurav made his first public appareance amid this on the sets of 'Laughter Chefs', where he came to promote the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Before entering the set, he briefly interacted with the paps. One of the photographers asked Gaurav Khanna, "Gaurav bhai, kya haal hai?" The actor replied, "Bas yaar, wahi yaar jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai... Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche kyu hatu? (The love is still just as strong, and so is my support. I'll always stand by Akanksha...she's my wife, after all. If I chose to love her, why would I ever back away)"

"All the very best to Akanksha. Puri life uske saath khada hun," he added.

'Not compatible as partners': Akanksha Chamola

Speaking on 'Lock Upp' Season 2, Akanksha said, "Gaurav and I are getting a divorce. We have been living separately for the last one year, and it has not been public." She also spoke about the reason behind their decision, saying that things are not bitter between them despite living apart.

Calling the situation "not bad" between the two, Akanksha shared that they continue to stay in touch but have realised they are not compatible as life partners."Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other. We don't think we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures. And, unfortunately, it's not with each other," she claimed.

Akanksha Chamola is known for her work in television shows such as 'Santoshi Maa', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', and 'Crime Patrol'. She married television actor Gaurav Khanna in 2016 after the two reportedly met during an audition and fell in love.