Awarapan 2 Actor Emraan Hashmi at 47: His Workout, Diet, Chocolate Secret Revealed
At 47, Emraan Hashmi continues to turn heads with his fit physique in Awarapan 2. The actor recently opened up about his workout routine, unilateral dumbbell training, love for chocolate and his approach to maintaining a balanced lifestyle
Emraan Hashmi's Workout Routine at 47
Emraan Hashmi's fitness has caught attention as Awarapan 2 continues its theatrical run. Nearly two decades after the first film, the actor has returned as Shiv Pandit, and his physical transformation has become one of the talking points among fans.
In a recent unscripted conversation with his former trainer Rahul Bhatt, Emraan discussed how he approaches his workouts.
The conversation began with the importance of warming up. Emraan asked Bhatt how long he usually spends warming up, to which the trainer revealed that he takes around seven minutes.
Bhatt also explained that simply walking on a treadmill does not necessarily constitute a complete warm-up. According to him, raising the body's core temperature is only one part of preparing for exercise.
Emraan was later seen performing dumbbell exercises, including a set involving 50 repetitions. The actor appeared comfortable with the demanding routine, reflecting the consistency required to maintain his physique at 47.
Why Emraan Hashmi Uses One Dumbbell at a Time
One of the more interesting parts of the conversation was Emraan's explanation of his strength-training technique.
The actor demonstrated a unilateral approach to weight training, using one dumbbell at a time while standing. He revealed that his physiotherapist had advised him to use this method when attempting to lift heavier weights.
Unilateral exercises work one side of the body at a time and can place greater emphasis on balance and control. Emraan's revelation also highlights why fitness routines should not simply be copied from celebrities or other gym-goers.
Bhatt stressed that people should select weights according to their individual strength and ability. The focus should be on performing an exercise correctly rather than lifting as heavy as possible.
For Emraan, this personalised approach appears to be an important part of maintaining his fitness while continuing to work on physically demanding roles.
Emraan Hashmi Admits He Is a Chocoholic
While Emraan may be disciplined in the gym, he isn't afraid to admit that he has a weakness for something sweet.
During the first episode of Conversations Between Sets, the actor revealed that he is a self-confessed "chocoholic". He also described himself as a foodie who enjoys experimenting with different dishes.
Emraan spoke about the difficulties of tracking an Indian diet, particularly when meals contain several ingredients and changing portion sizes.
Rahul Bhatt's advice was not about completely eliminating the foods Emraan enjoys. Instead, the conversation focused on moderation and finding an eating pattern that works for an individual.
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