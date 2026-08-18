Emraan Hashmi's fitness has caught attention as Awarapan 2 continues its theatrical run. Nearly two decades after the first film, the actor has returned as Shiv Pandit, and his physical transformation has become one of the talking points among fans.

In a recent unscripted conversation with his former trainer Rahul Bhatt, Emraan discussed how he approaches his workouts.

The conversation began with the importance of warming up. Emraan asked Bhatt how long he usually spends warming up, to which the trainer revealed that he takes around seven minutes.

Bhatt also explained that simply walking on a treadmill does not necessarily constitute a complete warm-up. According to him, raising the body's core temperature is only one part of preparing for exercise.

Emraan was later seen performing dumbbell exercises, including a set involving 50 repetitions. The actor appeared comfortable with the demanding routine, reflecting the consistency required to maintain his physique at 47.