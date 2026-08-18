Photos claiming actress Nayanthara shaved her head at Tirupati for the success of her film 'Toxic' are all over the internet. But here's the catch: the pictures are totally fake. They were made using AI by editing her old photos.

Bengaluru (Aug 18): Just as big films like Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic', Bollywood's 'SVC63', and 'Hi' are gearing up for release, a series of photos of Lady Superstar Nayanthara has created a huge buzz on social media. Pictures showing her with a shaved head, supposedly from a visit to the Tirumala Tirupati temple, have gone viral like crazy.

Many fans were shocked, thinking she had offered her hair to the deity for the success of her upcoming movies, especially 'Toxic'. But when we looked closer at these photos, the real story came out!

So, what's the real story behind these photos?

After a quick fact-check, it's clear that the photos spreading on social media are completely fake. They were created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Gemini Watermark Found: If you look at the viral images closely, you can spot the watermark of the AI image generator 'Gemini'.

Old Photos Were Morphed: Back in April, Nayanthara visited the Tirumala temple with her husband, Vignesh Shivan. The real photos from that visit were edited using an AI tool to create these fake images, making it look like she had shaved her head.

In short, all the talk about Nayanthara shaving her head for 'Toxic' is just a rumour started by AI-generated fakes.