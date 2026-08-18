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Kangana Ranaut Stuns in Kanjeevaram Saree During Siddhivinayak, Mumbadevi Temple Visits in Mumbai - PICS
Bollywood actress and MP Kangana Ranaut recently took blessings at Mumbai's famous Shri Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples. For her spiritual visit during the holy month of Shravan, she chose a beautiful orange Kanjeevaram saree.
Kangana Ranaut's spiritual visit to Mumbai temples
Bollywood actress and MP Kangana Ranaut is well-known for her spiritual beliefs. She recently visited Mumbai's famous Shri Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples to seek blessings during the holy month of Shravan. Her traditional style also grabbed everyone's attention.
Kangana Ranaut at Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples
Kangana Ranaut visited the Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples on a Tuesday. She took time out from her busy schedule for this spiritual visit, offering prayers and seeking blessings at both temples. Kangana also shared some moments from her visit on social media.
Kangana seen in deep devotion at the temple
Kangana was seen completely absorbed in her prayers at the temple. In some photos, she stood with folded hands in front of Ganpati, while in others, she was seen praying. People really appreciated her calm and simple demeanour in these pictures.
Kangana's traditional look becomes a talking point
Kangana's temple look became a talking point on social media. She chose a beautiful orange Kanjeevaram saree for the special occasion, looking elegant and graceful. This look highlights her love for Indian traditions and fashion. Her minimal makeup and simple styling perfectly complemented the saree.
Details of Kangana's traditional look
Kangana kept her traditional look elegant and not over-the-top. A bindi on her forehead and simple makeup defined her style. This avatar was a complete contrast to her usual glamorous red carpet looks. She kept her look simple and sober, perfect for the temple atmosphere.
Kangana Ranaut visits Mumba Devi temple
After visiting the Siddhivinayak temple, Kangana went to the Mumba Devi temple. Here too, she offered prayers with full devotion and sought the goddess's blessings. Security personnel were also seen with her on the temple premises. In the photos from Mumba Devi temple, Kangana is seen holding puja items and a basket of flowers, looking completely immersed in devotion.
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