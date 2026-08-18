Actor Mihir Ahuja is being lauded for his role in 'Operation Safed Sagar'. He reveals the role fulfilled a long-held dream inspired by Hrithik Roshan's 'Lakshya' and discusses his admiration for the actor whom he considers his idol.

Actor Mihir Ahuja is being lauded for his role as an Air Force Officer in Netflix's recently released series 'Operation Safed Sagar'. The role deeply resonates with a dream he has nurtured ever since watching Hrithik Roshan's 'Lakshya'. The film left a lasting impact on him and shaped his aspiration to one day portray a uniformed officer on screen.

Inspired by Hrithik Roshan's 'Lakshya'

Speaking about the emotional connection, Mihir in a press note said, "I still remember watching Lakshya for the first time and being completely moved by Hrithik Roshan's performance. It wasn't just the scale of the film, but the emotional transformation of his character that stayed with me. Somewhere, I always hoped that one day I would get to play a character that carried the same sense of purpose and responsibility. Hrithik has always been one of my favourite actors, and getting the chance to work with him in Super 30 was surreal because that was the first time I met my idol. Later, we also shot an advertisement together, and just watching him work from close quarters was an education in itself. Those experiences only strengthened my admiration for him."

He added, "When Operation Safed Sagar came to me and I was offered the role of Flying Officer Baldy, I didn't have to think twice. It genuinely felt like something I had been manifesting for years. Wearing the uniform, understanding the mindset of an Air Force officer and being part of a story that honours our armed forces has been incredibly fulfilling. Looking back, it really feels like life has come full circle from being inspired by Lakshya as a young boy to finally getting the opportunity to live a similar dream on screen."

About 'Operation Safed Sagar'

Operation Safed Sagar follows the journey of some of the Indian Air Force's youngest officers during the Kargil War.The series centres on the Golden Arrows Squadron, exploring the immense courage, pressure, and sacrifice involved in carrying out missions at extreme altitudes. Beyond the aerial missions, however, the story also delves into the human experiences behind the operation. Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series also features Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Abhay Verma, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.