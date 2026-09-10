SP chief Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting with the team of the recently released film 'Hanuman Ansh', including actor Shobhinaw Satyaa. The film, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met with the team behind the recently released film Hanuman Ansh, which has received a positive response from the audiences. In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav shared a picture from his meeting with 'Hanuman Ansh' actor Shobhinaw Satyaa "A warm and heartfelt meeting with the creator and artist of Hanuman Ansh," Yadav's post read.

‘हनुमान अंश’ के रचनाकार-कलाकार से सप्रेम भेंट! pic.twitter.com/PHxDnUjR7P — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 10, 2026

About the Film

‘Hanuman Ansh’ has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. According to the film’s press release, he is revered by his devotees as an incarnation of Lord Hanuman and was known for his teachings on love, devotion and service.

Team Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Earlier, the entire team of ‘Hanuman Ansh’, including director Vishal Chaturvedi and actor Shobhinaw Satyaa met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

International Release

The film is also set to release in international markets on September 11, with Hombale Films handling its overseas distribution. (ANI)