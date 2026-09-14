Makers of the upcoming film 'Ramayana' have released a new Siya Ram poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The film's first song, sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, is also set to be released soon. The film will release in two parts.

'Ramayana' New Poster and First Song

The makers of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' have shared a new poster of Siya Ram on the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday. It will be followed by the first song from the film, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh.

The music label T-Series shared the Siya Ram poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Ram and Sita, respectively. The first single of the movie will be composed by AR Rahman and written by Dr Kumar Vishwas, with Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh lending their voices to the song. While sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Celebrating the timeless bond of Siya Ram," on their Instagram handle.

Trailer Glimpses and Story

View this post on Instagram Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Ramayana' was recently released and opened with the introduction of Yash as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds. As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama.

Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Rama and Sita's wedding, with Sai Pallavi playing Sita. The emotional moments continue as Rama accepts Kaikeyi's wish and begins his 14-year exile along with his brother Lakshmana, played by Ravie Dubey.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Release Schedule

'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)