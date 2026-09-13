The cast of 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha,' including Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora, met Shobinaw Satyaa, star of 'Hanuman Ansh,' in Varanasi. The meeting evolved into a discussion on the importance of spiritual cinema and traditional stories.

Following their respective visits to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the lead cast of the upcoming film 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' met actor Shobinaw Satyaa, the lead star of 'Hanuman Ansh'. Satyaa shared a warm interaction with actors Dev Sharma, Anjali Arora and Rajniesh Duggal during the meeting.

What began as an informal meeting soon turned into a conversation around their respective films and spiritual cinema, faith and the continuing relevance of stories rooted in Indian tradition. The conversation also moved towards the importance of spiritual cinema today.

The Importance of Spiritual Cinema

Dev Sharma, who plays Shri Ram in 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha', spoke about how such films can reconnect audiences with both their roots and their inner strength. “Spiritual films are important today because they do more than tell stories. They reconnect us with our roots and with the strength we carry within ourselves. In difficult moments, spirituality can help us find our balance again. For me, the Hanuman Chalisa is one of the strongest examples of that. Listening to it or reciting it gives you a different kind of courage, strength and inner energy,” Dev said, as per a press release.

Cast Shares Personal Connections

For Anjali Arora, who plays Mata Sita in the film, the connection with 'Hanuman Ansh' was already personal. During the interaction, she revealed that her family had watched the film and had been deeply moved by it. “My mother, father and brother all went to watch Hanuman Ansh. They really loved the film, and it moved them deeply. They were all emotional after watching it,” Anjali shared.

Rajniesh Duggal also spoke about the eagerness to meet Shobinaw during the Banaras visit. “As soon as we heard Shobinaw was coming here, all of us genuinely wanted to meet him. There is a certain warmth and connection with stories like these because they feel very close to our own culture and beliefs,” Rajniesh said.

Banaras meeting brought together artistes associated with two films drawing from India’s spiritual and cultural traditions. More than a conventional meeting between actors, the interaction became a conversation around the place such stories continue to hold in contemporary cinema and the emotional connection audiences have with them.

About 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'

Earlier, Anjali, Dev and Rajneish paid a visit to the revered Kaal Bhairav temple and Kashi Vishwanath Temple to take part in the Aarti and take blessings for their upcoming release.

Directed by Abhishek Singh, 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' stars Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita, Sheel Verma, Rajniesh Duggal and Nirbhay Wadhwa. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. Presented by AJ Film Entertainment World and Ajay Kanojiya, the film is produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, with Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Moni Sen as co-producers, under A Mahobiya Films Production. 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha' is all set to release on September 25, 2026 in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi.