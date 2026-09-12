TN CM Vijay's surprise appearance at Ajith Kumar’s Silverstone race, where he waved the green flag, went viral. Minister A Srinath praised their meeting, calling it a 'healthy development' that encourages unity among their respective fan bases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay’s surprise appearance at actor-racer Ajith Kumar’s race at Silverstone left the internet buzzing. Their real-life camaraderie received much love from fans online, whereas Tamil Nadu Minister A Srinath described it as a “healthy development.”

Minister Calls for Fan Unity

Speaking to the media, Srinath said that the meeting encourages fans to remain united. “The meeting between Thala and Thalapathy is a healthy development. Ajith and Vijay are the two pillars of Tamil cinema. This meeting should be seen as an expression of the friendship and affection between them. This meeting conveys a good message that Thala and Thalapathy fans should remain united like us. It was Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay himself who stated that personal criticism should be avoided,” he said.

Viral Moments at Silverstone

Vijay attended the event as a special guest of honour and waved the ceremonial green flag to start the 44-car grid at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK. Ajith Kumar competed for his team, Ajith RedAnt by Virage. A viral moment from the event showed Vijay running towards Ajith and embracing his long-time industry colleague in a warm hug. The Silverstone Circuit itself joined the social media buzz by sharing a reel featuring Ajith Kumar alongside a reference to Vijay. Its Instagram caption read: "We heard @actorvijay and @ajithkumarracing were in town," prompting a strong reaction from fans. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DdMPEFTAgzH/

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Cheering

The Silver gathering drew further attention after actress Trisha Krishnan was spotted alongside Vijay and Minister Aadhav Arjuna in the grandstands, cheering for Ajith during the race. Trisha, who has been in London shooting for her upcoming project, was also seen in the paddock and watching the race in a few viral videos circulating on social media.

Official Purpose of Vijay's UK Visit

Vijay's visit also had an official sporting purpose. His UK trip includes studying international sports infrastructure as part of plans to assist in developing a proposed "Motor Sports City" in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)